Mensah isn't with the team and has been ruled out for Monday's game in Toronto due to personal reasons.

Mensah made his NBA debut Friday and has appeared in each of the Hornets' last two games, totaling four points, 15 rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes. With Miles Bridges (personal) out, Mark Williams (back) doubtful and P.J. Washington (shoulder) and Gordon Hayward (illness) questionable, the Hornets' frontcourt may be extremely shorthanded, so Nick Richards, JT Thor and Leaky Black are candidates for hefty roles.