Reid recorded 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Nets.

After averaging 11.5 points per contest on 32.6 percent shooting in his previous four outings, Reid delivered a major bounce-back performance Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. The big man posted a game- and season-high scoring total and paced the Hornets in rebounds, finishing a rebound away from his fourth double-double of the season. Kon Knueppel made his season debut Wednesday, though he exited to the locker room in the first quarter and did not return due to left leg soreness. If Knueppel needs to miss additional time, Reid could continue seeing increased usage.