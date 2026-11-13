Reid logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Phoenix.

Reid's move into a prominent role with Charlotte has led to 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, making him a dependable fantasy option beyond his traditional scoring. His ability to stretch the floor is especially valuable for a big man, though shooting just 41.1 percent from the field has hurt his efficiency. The consistent workload gives him a relatively stable floor, and while the Hornets have been struggling badly, he remains one of the few reliable fantasy options on the roster on a steady basis.