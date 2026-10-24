Reid recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 128-81 loss to the Hawks.

Reid did most of his damage in the first half, as he logged only seven minutes in the second half of this blowout loss. The big man was the only Hornets player to score more than 11 points, and he also finished third on the team in rebounds. He's totaled 37 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists through his first two regular-season games with the Hornets and will likely continue seeing increased usage for as long as Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) are unavailable.