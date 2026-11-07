Reid registered 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers across 26 minutes in Friday's 119-80 loss to the Celtics.

The Hornets were dominated from start to finish, resulting in Reid watching most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines. He was the only Charlotte starter to reach double figures, but he didn't do it efficiently, converting just 35.3 percent of his shot attempts. Reid has been hit-or-miss this season, averaging 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 triples per game on 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 65.2 percent at the line. Those numbers have him ranked outside the top 150 in fantasy leagues.