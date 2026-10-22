Reid finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 win over the Nets.

Reid appeared in his first game for the Hornets on Wednesday, and it didn't take him long to make a positive impression by narrowly missing a triple-double. The 27-year-old spent his entire career in Minnesota before being traded to Charlotte in the offseason. In 483 regular-season games with the Timberwolves, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 37.1 percent from deep over 21.7 minutes per contest. Reid could be in line for his best campaign to date in 2026-27, and he might be even more productive than projected initially as long as Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Coby White (ankle) are sidelined.