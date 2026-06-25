Hornets' Naz Reid: Traded to Charlotte

The Timberwolves traded Reid, three first-round pick swaps, three second-round pick swaps and a 2033 unprotected first-round pick to the Hornets on Thursday in exchange for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Minnesota has now moved on from Reid and Julius Randle this offseason, with the former heading to another crowded frontcourt. Reid has averaged at least 13 points and five assists while shooting 36 percent from three in each of his past two seasons. Currently, he's slated for another reserve role, but Miles Bridges has been in the rumor mill this offseason, so Charlotte may not be done making moves.