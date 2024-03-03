Richards is questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto due to right foot discomfort.

Richards is dealing with plantar fascia discomfort in his right foot, which can carry a risk of lingering flare-ups, so his status will need to be monitored. He has suited up in 19 consecutive games for the Hornets, although he's averaging just 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes across his last three contests.