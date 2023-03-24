Richards ended Thursday's 115-96 loss to the Pelicans with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

Richards continues to be a force on the glass in the absence of Mark Williams (thumb), posting 9.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his past seven appearances. As long as Williams remains out, Richards should remain a quality fantasy asset, but his overall potential is limited by his offensive game.