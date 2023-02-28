Richards finished Monday's 117-106 win over the Pistons with nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.

With starting center Mark Williams having seemingly stabilized into a 25-plus-minute role, Richards has been held to 20 minutes or fewer in each of his past five appearances while serving as Williams' top backup. Though the suppressed playing time caps his overall fantasy upside, Richards has produced well enough on a per-minute basis to merit attention in 14-team leagues or deeper, particularly for managers in need of rebounds and blocks. He's averaging 7.0 points, 7.0 boards and 1.6 blocks over his last five outings.