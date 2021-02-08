Richards played the final 6:30 of Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards, recording two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds.

Though Richards is soon expected to report to the G League bubble in Orlando to see regular action with the Greensboro Swarm, the rookie has stuck around with the Hornets and has dressed for each of the team's four games to give the team 12 active players. The Hornets will have 12 healthy bodies whenever Devonte' Graham (groin) is ready to play, so expect Richards to join the G League squad at that time. Charlotte already has 15-man roster players Vernon Carey and Jalen McDaniels along with two-way players Grant Riller and Nate Darling in Orlando.