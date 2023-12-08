Richards won't start Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richards will shift back to the bench with Mark Williams (back) available. Across 12 appearances as a reserve, Richards has averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game.
