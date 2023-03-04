Richards finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to Orlando.

Richards blocked three shots off the bench, continuing to serve as the primary backup behind Mark Williams. Although he has been able to secure himself a consistent 20-minute role, there isn't enough meat on the bone for him to be considered a pickup in standard formats. Barring a change to the rotation, he should be viewed as a rebounds and blocks streamer.