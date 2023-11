Richards amassed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 18 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 win over the Pacers.

Richards and Mark Williams perfectly chopped all 48 minutes of Saturday's game for the Hornets. Richards' performance is indicative of his ceiling while Williams is healthy, but Richard remains a quality back-up big showcasing extra shot-blocking prowess this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 4.7 blocks per 36 minutes.