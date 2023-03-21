Richards notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over Indiana.

Richards stepped up with Mark Williams out (thumb). He posted a career high in rebounds and had his third double-double in the last six games. The Pacers rank last in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage, and Richards took advantage grabbing six offensive boards. When Richards plays at least 20 minutes he is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game. If Williams continues to miss time, Richards has a path to solid rebounding numbers.