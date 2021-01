Richards (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was available for the Hornets' games Friday against the Pelicans and Saturday against the Hawks, but he failed to leave the bench in either contest.

Richards ended up only missing one game while in the protocol, but his absence went largely unnoticed. The second-round rookie hasn't been a fixture in head coach Steve Clifford's rotation this season, even with top center Cody Zeller (hand) having been sidelined since opening night.