Richards ended Tuesday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes.

Richards drew the start for his eight consecutive game and continued to play well amid Mark Williams' (back) extended absence. The Kentucky product is finally showing his stuff after a rocky 2022-23 season marred by injury. He was excellent while healthy, and he's flashing his potential nightly during his run as a starter. The Hornets also have P.J. Washington in the frontcourt, making Charlotte a potential player at the trade deadline.