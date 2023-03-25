Richards ended with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Mavericks.

Richards recorded a double-double for the third time over his last six appearances and fared well as a starter, but there's a chance he might move back to the bench now that Mark Williams is back from a thumb injury. Having said that, Richards could still have value in category-based leagues if he keeps playing around 20 minutes per contest. He's averaging 9.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in his last seven games, all of them as a starter.