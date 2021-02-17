The Hornets assigned Richards to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

The Hornets' decision to send Richards back to the G League bubble may be a hint that the team expects PJ Washington to clear all COVID-19-related protocols ahead of their next game Saturday against Golden State. Richards had been providing emergency depth as a third-string center behind Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo, with all three of the rookie's appearances thus far in February coming in garbage-time scenarios.