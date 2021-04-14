Richards (coach's decision) didn't play during Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.
This was Richards' third absent over the past four games. The rookie logged two minutes of action during the Hornets' win over the Bucks on Friday but failed to provide any statistical contribution. Across 14 games played, Richards has totaled 15 points along with nine rebounds.
