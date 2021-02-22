Richards tallied 26 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks over 25 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Ignite.

Richards came off the bench during his first game with the Swarm, but he was highly efficient and posted a double-double in his debut. Even if he continues to play a bench role in the G League, Richards figures to receive plenty of opportunities with Greensboro.