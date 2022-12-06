Richards accumulated 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

The third-year center recorded his sixth double-double of the season, four of which have come in the last eight games. Richards is averaging 9.8 points, 8.9 boards and 0.8 blocks in 20 minutes a night over that stretch as he emerges as a solid second-unit player.