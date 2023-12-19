Richards totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-99 loss to Toronto.

This was the third double-double of the campaign for Richards. Mark Williams has missed five straight games due to a back injury, and it's likely he could miss more with the Hornets regularly throwing doubtful tags on him. In Richards' last five games, he averaged 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks.