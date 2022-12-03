Richards chipped in 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds across 13 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over Washington.
Richards continues to be a strong per-minute producer. It's challenging to roster him through the ups and downs in standard leagues, but those in deep formats can probably stream him in effectively on four-game weeks. Over the past 10 games, he's averaging 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 19.1 minutes.
