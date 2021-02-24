Richards posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Vipers.

Richards posted a double-double off the bench during his first appearance with the Swarm on Sunday, and he earned a spot in the starting five for Tuesday's matchup. He was a key contributor for Greensboro once again and should continue to see significant run in the G League.