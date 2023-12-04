Richards (concussion) logged nine minutes and provided four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Saturday's 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Though head coach Steve Clifford ran a tight nine-man rotation Saturday, the Hornets' streamlined bench didn't necessarily open up more playing time for Richards, who was making his return from a six-game absence due to a concussion. With Miles Bridges having recently returned from his season-opening suspension shortly before Richards sustained his concussion, the latter could see his minutes outlook suffer moving forward now that the Charlotte frontcourt is more crowded. PJ Washington has recently moved to the second unit and now profiles as the top big man off the bench, with his ability to serve as a small-ball center perhaps cutting into Richards' role as Mark Williams' primary backup.