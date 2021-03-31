Richards (coach's decision) didn't appear in Tuesday's win over Washington.
The rookie out of Kentucky has only one appearance over the past seven games. Richards played four minutes of action during the Hornets' win over Houston last Wednesday but failed to provide any statistical contributions. Richards has totaled 13 points in 11 outings with the Hornets this year.
