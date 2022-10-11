Richards tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's loss to Washington.

Richards flashed his upside in the loss, thanks partly to an injury to Mason Plumlee. Having been ruled out of the final preseason game already, there is a chance Plumlee's absence extends into the regular season. If that is the case, both Richards and Mark Williams could see additional playing time. Based on what we know about head coach Steve Clifford, Richards would be the preferred option should managers be looking to take a swing for the fences, albeit on a short-term basis.