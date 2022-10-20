Richards ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 FT) and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 victory over the Spurs.

Richards made the most of some poor opposition defense, delivering quite possibly the best game of his short career. While the numbers here were nice, managers should pump the brakes before running out to grab him in standard leagues. By all means, add him to your watchlist just in case he can carve out a 20-minute role. Although this certainly feels like more of an outlier based on what we have seen thus far throughout his career.