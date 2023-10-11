Richards logged seven points (1-3 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes of Tuesday's 113-109 preseason loss to Miami.
Mark Williams appears to be locked in as the starting center, but Richards is penciled in as the primary backup and could still see plenty of minutes. He'll provide fantasy managers with a steady supply of rebounds and defensive stats.
