Richards posted nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 loss to the 76ers.

Richards bounced back from two straight poor performances and nearly recorded a double-double Sunday. The outing was fairly representative of his last 11 games as he's averaging 8.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in that span. The 25-year-old is getting regular playing time for the first time in his career and is averaging 18.9 minutes per game through 27 contests.