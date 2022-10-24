Richards ended with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 20 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 victory over the Hawks.

Richards made the most of his minutes Sunday, hitting every shot and scoring 20 points for the first time in his career. He lived around the rim as eight of his nine baskets were from within two feet and he pulled down five offensive boards. He's impressed over the first three games and is averaging 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while converting on 69.2 percent of his shot attempts.