Richards produced four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to Sacramento.

Richards continues to come off the bench behind Mason Plumlee and yet was able to impact the game on both ends of the floor. His energy is yet to translate into fantasy value but it is clear that he brings something to the table every time he steps foot on the court. At this point, he is better suited for deeper formats but can have some limited streaming value if managers in standard leagues can grab him on the right night.