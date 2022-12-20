Richards chipped in 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over the Kings.

Richards played an impactful role in helping to end Charlotte's eight-game losing streak, leading the team in rebounds and scoring 14 points to record his eighth double-double of the campaign. Two of those performances have come in his past three games, and Richards is playing well again following a four-game slump during which he averaged just 4.0 points and 3.3 boards on 37.5 percent shooting from the field. The third-year pro has taken advantage of a big increase in opportunity this season, averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 73.7 percent from the charity stripe.