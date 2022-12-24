Richards left Friday's 134-130 loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter due to a right ankle sprain.

Richards compiled five poitns (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes before exiting the contest. While the severity of the injury is unknown, his status for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers is up in the air for the time being. Rookie Mark Williams or second-year player Kai Jones could step in as the primary backup to starting center Mason Plumlee on Monday if Richards is unable to play.