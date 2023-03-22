Richards signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Hornets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Hornets locked up Richards for three more years after posting career-highs in points, rebounds, blocks, free throw percentage and minutes as the team's number two center this season. Although he will likely remain the backup to Mark Williams for the upcoming seasons, Richards can be a strong fantasy option when given enough miniutes. He's shown this ability in his last five games where he has started in place of Williams (thumb), averaging 9.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over 25.0 minutes.