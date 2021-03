Richards was recalled by the Hornets on Sunday.

Richards made nine appearances for the Greensboro Swarm in the G League, where he averaged 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest in nine games. The 23-year-old center has totaled 11 points and six rebounds for the Hornets so far this season, and he'll be rejoining the squad for the second half.