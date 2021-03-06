Richards generated 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Friday's 111-107 loss to the Mad Ants.

Richards shot 66.7 percent from the floor against the Mad Ants during the penultimate game of the G League regular season, and he led the Swarm in scoring while nearly posting a double-double off the bench. The 23-year-old is now averaging 17.0 points and 10.1 rebounds over 26.0 minutes per game this season.