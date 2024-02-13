Richards finished with 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.

Richards was one of three Hornets with at least nine rebounds Tuesday, fueling a 46 to 32 advantage over Indiana in the rebounding battle. He has burst onto the scene as a top nightly rebounder, and his 67.9 percent shooting is the third-highest mark in the league.