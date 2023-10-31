Richards accumulated four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 13 minutes during Monday's 133-121 loss to the Nets.

Richards logged the fewest minutes of any Hornet to take the court Monday. Mark Williams played a modest 23 minutes, but he was far more impactful (18 points, seven rebounds). Charlotte's interior defense is getting gashed, and Richards is more of an offensive rebounder and motor big than a solution to the Hornets' paint protection issues.