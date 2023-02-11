Richards contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 127-116 loss to Boston.

Richards assumed the role of primary backup behind Mark Williams, flirting with a double-double in jury 17 minutes. With Mason Plumlee now residing in Los Angeles, both Williams and Richards are free to run riot as the two center options for the Hornets. He isn't worth adding in standard formats but should he be able to nudge 18 minutes on a nightly basis, managers in deeper leagues could give him a look.