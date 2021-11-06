Richards recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 3-3 FT), three steals, two blocks, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during a 140-110 loss Friday at Sacramento.

Richards' three steals and two assists are his new career bests. However, the tallies indicate why fantasy managers should find better alternatives. The Hornets backup is averaging 7.0 minutes this season and will not be helpful unless Mason Plumlee gets injured.