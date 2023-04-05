Richards chipped in 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 loss to Toronto.

After not taking the floor Sunday versus the Raptors, Richards made the most of his minutes Tuesday, knocking down seven of his nine shots from the field and four of his five attempts from the charity stripe. The effort marks his third double-double in his last four appearances, but he continues to sit every third game in a rotation with Mark Wiliams and Kai Jones. If that trend holds, Richards would have just Friday's game against the Rockets remaining on his season schedule.