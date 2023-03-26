Richards is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Richards played well as a starter while Mark Williams was recovering from a thumb injury, but he'll head back to his regular bench role now that the former Duke star is healthy. Richards is averaging 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game when coming off the bench this season.
