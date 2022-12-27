Richards (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against Golden State.
Richards will miss a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Injures ankle Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Impressive effort off bench•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Strong double-double Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Grabs eight rebounds Sunday•