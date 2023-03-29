Richards logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 win over Oklahoma City.

After taking the night off Sunday, Richards was back in the starting lineup Tuesday, as Mark Williams (rest) was unavailable, and posted his fifth double-double over his past nine appearances. During that stretch, the third-year center has averaged 10.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.2 minutes per game.