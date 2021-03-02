Richards posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Sunday's 126-91 loss to the BayHawks.
Richards was inefficient from the floor Sunday and was slightly less productive than usual as the Swarm struggled as a team against Erie. However, he still came within two rebounds of a double-double and is now averaging 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds over 27.8 minutes per game this year.
