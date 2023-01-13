Richards amassed seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 13 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Raptors.

Richards was back in the rotation Thursday, sliding in as the primary backup behind Mason Plumlee. Mark Williams had been the preferred option over the past couple of weeks and so this move came as a bit of a surprise. Both players can put up fantasy-relevant numbers when afforded meaningful minutes. However, until Plumlee is scaled back, both Richards and Williams present as nothing more than luxury stashes in 12-team formats.