Richards tallied 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 120-118 win over the Blue.

Richards has been on a tear since joining the G League, and he posted his third double-double in as many games Wednesday. If Vernon Carey (back) remains sidelined, Richards should continue to play an even more prominent role in the Swarm's frontcourt.