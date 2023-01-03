Richards (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's 121-115 loss to the Hornets.

After missing two games last week with a sprained right ankle, Richards has been active for each of the Hornets' last three contests, but he's logged just three total minutes during that stretch. Though Richards is healthy, head coach Steve Clifford acknowledged after Monday's game that rookie first-round pick Mark Williams has replaced Richards in the rotation as the top backup to starting center Mason Plumlee, per Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte. Clifford added that he eventually envisions Richards getting involved off the bench, but for the time being, the third-year big man doesn't look like he'll be featured in most games while Williams' development remains a greater priority.